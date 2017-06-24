Picault scores, Blake makes big saves in Union's 2-1 victory

CHESTER, Pa. — Fabrice "Fafa" Picault scored on a dazzling volley and Andre Blake made two spectacular second-half saves in the Philadelphia Union's 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Picault took a cross from Alejandro Bedoya and sent in a left-footed shot inside the left-hand post past diving goalkeeper Bill Hamid in the 31st minute. Picault has four goals this season.

In the 70th minute, Union's Oguchi Onyewu was called for a handball after the ball went off his shoulder in the penalty box. But Blake preserved Philadelphia's lead and his sixth shutout of the season, diving to the right to stop Lamar Neagle's penalty shot. Blake made another big save in stoppage time, tipping Neagle's wide-open, point-blank header over the bar

United nearly had to play with 10 men in the 74th when Luciano Acosta was initially given a red card, which was then rescinded.