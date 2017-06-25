Emma Talley wins rain-shortened Symetra Tour event

HARRIS, Mich. — Emma Talley won the Island Resort Championship on Sunday for her first Symetra Tour title when rain washed out the final round.

The 23-year-old former University of Alabama star shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday morning in the completion of the suspended second round to reach 9-under 135.

"This is awesome," Talley said. "It's definitely a dream come true. It feels like all the work has finally been clicking and I'm really excited for the win."

China's Ruixin Liu and Thailand's Benyapa Niphatsophon tied for second at 6 under.

Talley earned $22,500 to jump from 14th to fourth on the money list with $43,618. The top 10 at the end of the season will earn LPGA Tour cards.

Talley won the 2013 U.S Women's Amateur and the 2015 NCAA individual title.

"I like pressure, I like competition," said Talley, from Princeton, Kentucky. "It's always nice to see your name up there no matter if you're in first or fifth, it's always nice to see your name up on the leaderboard. It gives you something to shoot for."