Kashiwa Reysol maintains J-League lead with win over Sapporo
TOKYO — Cristiano and Diego Oliveira scored as Kashiwa Reysol beat Consadole Sapporo 2-1 on Sunday to maintain its lead in the J-League standings.
Cristiano scored on a penalty in the 42nd minute to give Kashiwa the lead at halftime.
Reis equalized midway through the second half before Oliveira sealed the victory with just three minutes left in regulation.
Kashiwa improved to 34 points, two ahead of Cerezo Osaka, which beat Vegalta Sendai 4-2.
Kashima Antlers are in third place on 30 points after a 2-0 win over Albirex Niigata. Pedro Junior and Leandro scored second-half goals for Kashima.
Elsewhere, Omiya Ardija beat relegation-threatened Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-0 while Gamba Osaka and Kawasaki Frontale finished in a 1-1 draw.
Yokohama F Marinos defeated Vissel Kobe 2-0 and Sagan Tosu upset Urawa Reds 2-1.
