Kvitova wins Aegon Classic final for 1st title since attack

BIRMINGHAM, England — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the Aegon Classic final to win her first title since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack at her home.

Kvitova was playing only her second tournament and seventh match since she was attacked in December.

It was the Czech leftie's first grass-court final since her triumph at 2014 Wimbledon and her 20th career title in her 27th final.