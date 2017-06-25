Newcomer Malan leads England to series win vs South Africa

CARDIFF, Wales — Dawid Malan smashed 78 off 44 balls on debut to help England secure a 19-run victory against South Africa in their third Twenty20 match on Sunday and win the three-match series 2-1.

With captain Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow rested, Middlesex left-hander Malan took full advantage of his opportunity, getting off the mark with a six after England lost the toss and was put into bat. England reached 181-8 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa was restricted to 162-7.

Malan hit two sixes and 12 fours in his innings — the first time an England player had scored a half-century on his T20 debut.

South African paceman Dane Paterson appeared to have dragged his side back into the game with four wickets for just eight runs in his final two overs, but the Proteas batsman were unable to take advantage.