Scott Dixon claims 1st career IndyCar win at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Scott Dixon won the IndyCar race at Road America on Sunday to spoil the Team Penske party on the rural road course.

Dixon edged Josef Newgarden by 0.57 seconds to claim his first victory at Road America. It also gave the Chip Ganassi Racing veteran his first win since Watkins Glen in September.

Dixon's 41st career victory moved him within one of tying Michael Andretti for third on the all-time list.

Ganassi has a chance for a weekend sweep. Kyle Larson, the NASCAR points leader, started on the pole at Sonoma in a Ganassi car.

Dixon's No. 9 Honda held off Newgarden and the three other Penske drivers who started up front.

Newgarden's teammate Helio Castroneves, the pole sitter, finished third.

