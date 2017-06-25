Video review used to show red card to Cameroon defender

SOCHI, Russia — Video review has been used to show a red card to Cameroon defender Ernest Mabouka at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Mabouka was sent off for a high challenge on Germany midfielder Emre Can — though only after teammate Sebastien Siani was first shown a red card in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Siani sarcastically applauded Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan before the official consulted a tablet computer at the side of the pitch to see the images for himself.

Roldan then returned to the pitch and raised the red card at Mabouka.