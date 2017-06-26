After rocky road in LA, Russell seeks smooth start with Nets

NEW YORK — D'Angelo Russell wasn't only traded, he was insulted on the way out the door.

After the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, team President Magic Johnson said Russell played well but stressed that he needed a leader as his point guard. Given that Johnson is one of the greatest ever to play the position, the sting might have really hurt Russell.

But his turbulent time in Los Angeles is over, so the only voices Russell are listening to are in Brooklyn.

"It's good to be here. I can't really control that, what they say," Russell said Monday. "I'm gone. It's the past. I'm here now. It's irrelevant, honestly."

The Nets introduced Russell and centre Timofey Mozgov in a news conference at their training facility, having acquired the pair in the deal last week that sent centre Brook Lopez and a draft pick to Los Angeles.

Russell is just 21 and himself was the No. 2 pick just two years ago, the kind of player who isn't usually available via trade. But the Lakers needed to make room for Ball, and the Nets are in desperate need of talent after finishing with the worst record in the NBA.

"Looking at what the Lakers were dealing with, we're always in that talent-acquisition mode here," general manager Sean Marks said. "We will be for a while, but adding a player — specifically D'Angelo being 21 — we could've easily drafted somebody who was a year older than D'Angelo."

Russell averaged 15.6 points last season, an improvement over his rocky rookie season. Fitting in under coach Byron Scott in Kobe Bryant's final season was a difficult transition, and Russell made it harder on himself when his video of a private conversation with teammate Nick Young ended up on social media.

Even though Russell played better under Luke Walton, the fallout from the video may have already damaged his ability to become the leader Johnson was seeking. Marks didn't dwell on the past, believing Russell will find a more stable situation under second-year coach Kenny Atkinson.

"I think everybody's going to question what happened in the past with the whole Nick Young so forth," Marks said. "But as I said before, I'm not really concerned about that, because I think if any one of us looked in our little dark secret of closets there would be things that we would be embarrassed about and wish we could take back. So again, I'm going to bet on this group, from Kenny, the coaching staff, they've done a terrific, terrific job of developing these guys."

Lopez was the Nets' career scoring leader, but Atkinson believes the Nets will get strong play from Mozgov, remembering how hard the Russian worked when Atkinson was on Mike D'Antoni's staff with the Knicks. Mozgov didn't play late last season as the Lakers went with their youth, but he is a strong rim protector who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But the key to the deal will be Russell, who joins Jeremy Lin as the point guards on the Nets' roster. His transition from Ohio State to Los Angeles was rough. Perhaps going coast to coast will be a smoother start.

"A lot of guys have it easier. A lot may have it harder," Russell said. "My situation was different. It was what it was. It's the past. I'm here and looking forward to it."

