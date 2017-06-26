Crystal Palace set to announce new manager
LONDON — Crystal Palace will hold a news conference on Monday to announce its new manager.
British media are reporting that the Premier League club will hire former Netherlands defender Frank De Boer, who was fired by Inter Milan in November after 14 matches and 84 days in charge.
De Boer led Ajax to four straight Dutch league titles during his time at the club from 2010-16, and was assistant coach of the Netherlands when the country reached the World Cup final in 2010.
Palace, whose owners are American, has been without a manager since Sam Allardyce quit last month.
