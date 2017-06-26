Grichuk, Gyorko homer, lead Cardinals over Reds 8-2

ST. LOUIS — Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Monday.

It was a makeup for an April 29 game that was postponed because of severe weather.

Grichuk hit his second homer in two games since being recalled from Triple-A. The two-run drive in the fourth inning was his sixth of the season.

Michael Wacha (4-3), who began the day with an 8.17 ERA over his last seven starts, limited the Reds to one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Brandon Finnegan (1-1) was activated off the disabled list after missing more than two months because of a shoulder problem. The lefty exited in the fourth with a strained left triceps.

Finnegan gave up three runs in the first inning. He allowed three hits and four walks overall.

Tommy Pham had two hits, walked twice and scored three runs. Paul DeJong added three hits.

Pham, starting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, manufactured the first run. He drew a walk, tagged up and took second base on a routine flyout, stole third and scored on a passed ball when Stephen Piscotty walked.

Gyorko followed with his 12th home run.

Pham had an RBI single with two outs in the fourth and Grichuk homered for a 6-1 lead.

Grichuk and Gyorko added RBI singles in the sixth.

Adam Duvall had a pair of sacrifice flies for the Reds.

STREAKING

Gyorko's shot extended the Cardinals' streak to 15 consecutive games with a home run. ... Yadier Molina's third-inning single extended his hitting string to 12 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: The Reds activated Finnegan off the DL and optioned RHP Lisalverto Bonilla to Triple-A Louisville. ... RHP Bronson Arroyo (right shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong (right triceps strain) could begin a rehab assignment this week.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (4-4, 4.30) will open a three-game home series against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He is 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA in his last six starts.