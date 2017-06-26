Hurricanes, Derek Ryan agree to 1-year, $1.4 million deal
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with forward Derek Ryan on a one-year contract.
Under terms of the deal announced Monday, Ryan will make $1.425 million this season.
The 30-year-old had career bests with 11 goals, 18 assists and 29 points for Carolina in 2016-17. He was originally signed by the Hurricanes as a free agent in 2015 and made $600,000 last season.
General manager Ron Francis said in a statement that Ryan "proved he belongs in the NHL last season."
Ryan would have been a free agent on July 1.
Carolina also reached a deal with pending restricted free agent
