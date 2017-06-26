Montreal Alouettes sign veteran quarterback Drew Willy to one-year contract

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed veteran quarterback Drew Willy to a one-year contract Monday.

Willy played for the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season. He was released by the Argonauts earlier this month.

In 16 games last season, Willy completed 214 of 304 passes for 2,154 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

The six-foot-four 214-pound native of Randolph, N.J., made his CFL debut in 2012 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Over his 76-game CFL career, he has completed 727 of 1,085 passes for 8,539 yards and 39 touchdowns. He has thrown 29 interceptions and has recorded 128 rushes for 697 yards and six touchdowns.