Panthers' Cam Newton throws for 1st time since March surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton is throwing again.
The Panthers said on Twitter on Monday the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2015 threw his first passes since surgery in March for a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
Newton is on schedule to participate in the team's training camp in July and barring setbacks should be ready for the start of the season.
The Panthers released a short black-and-white video of Newton throwing in the team's locker room.
Newton turned down interview requests through the team's public relations staff. He said on the team's
