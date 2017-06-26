Rangers activate LHP Cole Hamels to start against Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels has been activated from the 10-day disabled list in time to start Monday against the Cleveland Indians.

Hamels has been out for eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle. He was injured warming up for a scheduled start May 2 against Houston and placed on the DL on April 30 in a retroactive move.

Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts. He made two minor league rebab starts.

Outfielder Drew Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He homered for his first major league hit and also doubled Sunday in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees. Robinson was called up from Round Rock on Saturday.