Rockies acquire lefty Rosscup from Cubs for righty Carasiti

SAN FRANCISCO — The Colorado Rockies have traded for another left-hander, getting Zac Rosscup from the Chicago Cubs for righy Matt Carasiti.

The Rockies made the deal Monday. They also put lefty starter Tyler Anderson on the disabled list.

Colorado said Rosscup would be optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He was designated for assignment Thursday after making one appearance for the reigning World Series champions, getting two outs in a game May 22 against the Giants.

Carasiti had been at Triple-A. He made 19 appearances last year in the only major league time of his career, going 1-0 with a 9.19 ERA with 11 walks and 17 strikeouts. At Albuquerque this season, he was 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in 27 outings.

