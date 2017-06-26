Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Sunday's Games
CFL
Toronto 32 Hamilton 15
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 Kansas City 2
Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 4 Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 4 Boston 2
Texas 7 N.Y. Yankees 6
Oakland 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 8 Seattle 2
National League
Miami 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati 6 Washington 2
Milwaukee 7 Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 8 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 12 Colorado 6
Arizona 2 Philadelphia 1, 11 innings
St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 4
Interleague
Detroit 7 San Diego 5
---
MLS
Seattle 2 Portland 2
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Berrios 7-1) at Boston (Sale 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 2-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-3) at Arizona (Greinke 8-4), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Finnegan 1-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-3), 4:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Butler 3-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 5-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-9), 10:08 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
---