Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

CFL

Toronto 32 Hamilton 15

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Kansas City 2

Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 4 Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 4 Boston 2

Texas 7 N.Y. Yankees 6

Oakland 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8 Seattle 2

National League

Miami 4 Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati 6 Washington 2

Milwaukee 7 Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 8 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 12 Colorado 6

Arizona 2 Philadelphia 1, 11 innings

St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 4

Interleague

Detroit 7 San Diego 5

---

MLS

Seattle 2 Portland 2

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Berrios 7-1) at Boston (Sale 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 2-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-3) at Arizona (Greinke 8-4), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Finnegan 1-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-3), 4:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Butler 3-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 5-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-9), 10:08 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular