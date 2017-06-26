Stars acquire defenceman Marc Methot in a trade with Vegas
Marc Methot could go from playing with Erik Karlsson to pairing up with another young Swedish
Dallas acquired the 32-year-old Methot from the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday for goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round pick.
The teams announced the deal less than a week since the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.
Methot has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.9 million. He has 120 points in 579 games over 11 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Senators. Karlsson won a Norris Trophy and was a finalist two more times playing alongside Methot, who could be playing alongside John Klingberg in Dallas.
"He has proven to be a capable and steady
The Stars took Ferguson in the seventh round, 194th overall, in the draft last weekend. The 18-year-old played 31 games last season with the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers, going 16-10-2 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.
