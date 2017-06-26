Timberwolves waive Jordan Hill, clearing $4M from cap

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves waived veteran forward Jordan Hill on Monday, clearing another $4 million in salary cap room as free agency approaches.

The second year of the two-year, $8 million deal Hill signed last summer was not guaranteed, so it will not be on the Wolves books this summer. Hill appeared in only seven games last season, buried behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Gorgui Dieng and Cole Aldrich in Minnesota's frontcourt.

The Wolves can create close to $19 million in salary cap room to allow them to pursue free agents when the market opens on Saturday.