Wild defenceman Christian Folin denied qualifying offer
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have extended qualifying offers to eight players, including standout right wings Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter.
The moves made Monday were necessary to retain negotiating rights to the restricted free agents. Granlund was second on the team with 26 goals this season, and Niederreiter was third with 25 goals. They're both candidates for a long-term contract.
Right wings Kurtis Gabriel and Zack Mitchell and
