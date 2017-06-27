Agent Jorge Mendes appears before judge in Falcao tax probe

MADRID — Football agent Jorge Mendes has told a Spanish judge that he had no involvement in the financial planning of client Radamel Falcao, who has been accused by a state prosecutor of tax fraud.

Mendes, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, appeared before a judge in a Madrid court for 45 minutes on Tuesday as part of the probe into whether there are grounds for the case against Falcao to go to trial.

Mendes' agency, Gestifute, released a statement saying that "neither he nor his employees have ever intervened in the creation of corporate structures for his clients and much less provided any tax advice to them."