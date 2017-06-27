Beltre's 9th-inning homer lifts Rangers past Indians 2-1

CLEVELAND — Adrian Beltre had an extra reason to celebrate moving up the all-time home run list. This latest shot also won a game.

Beltre hit his 450th career homer, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1.

"Obviously it's a good milestone, but I don't want to get caught up on thinking about that right now," he said. "Hopefully I can accumulate some more."

Beltre drove the first pitch from Allen (0-4) into the left field bleachers, and moved into sole possession of 39th place on the career chart.

"That's just another piece of the legend of Adrian Beltre, really, and just what he's able to do, especially late in the game," Rangers manager Jeff Banister.

Beltre has been limited to 24 games because of a right calf injury, but has 13 RBIs in his last nine games, including a three-run homer Monday.

"He got me," Allen said. "He was ready for it. Didn't miss it. He's done it quite a few times."

Keone Kela (4-1) stranded a runner in the eighth. Matt Bush allowed Michael Brantley's one-out single in the ninth while getting his 10th save.

Indians manager Terry Francona missed the game after his second trip to the hospital this month. He left Monday night's game because he wasn't feeling well and spent several hours at Cleveland Clinic undergoing tests. Bench coach Brad Mills filled in for Francona, who is expected to return Wednesday.

Both teams managed to get only three hits. The pitcher's duel came one night after the Indians rallied from a 9-2 deficit for a 15-9 win Monday. The Rangers hit four home runs while the Indians scored a season high in runs. A night after striking out 17 times, Texas hitters fanned 16 times in the win.

"We weren't happy with the way we lost the game yesterday," Beltre said. "We were up by seven runs and found a way to lose. We put our minds to winning the series. The first step was to win today."

Allen also gave up a go-ahead home run to Minnesota's Brian Dozier in the eighth inning Saturday in another non-save situation.

"I'm out there to get three outs, help the team try to win a ballgame," Allen said. "I just flat-out got beat."

Robinson Chirinos hit a solo home run in the Texas fifth to make it 1-all. He has hit 11 home runs this season and connected in six of his last nine games.

Lonnie Chisenhall's RBI single in the second gave Cleveland the lead.

Mike Clevinger held the Rangers to one run and two hits, striking out a career-high nine in six innings.

Tyson Ross, making his third start of the season for Texas, also gave up one run and two hits in six innings. He retired his last 12 hitters.

Ross is coming from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Surgery in October. He made only one start for San Diego on opening day last season because of a sore right shoulder.

HE'S BACK

Brantley, playing for the first time since June 14, was 1 for 4 with a strikeout. He was placed on the paternity list June 16 and moved to the 10-day disabled list three days later because of a sprained left ankle.

BLANKED

Elvis Andrus was hitless in four at-bats, marking only the second time in 33 career games at Progressive Field that he hasn't gotten a hit. The Rangers shortstop is still batting .409 (52 for 127) in Cleveland's ballpark.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: OF Carlos Gomez (sore back) wasn't in the lineup. He was pulled in the eighth inning Monday.

Indians: OF Austin Jackson (strained left quad) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Yu Darvish pitched seven shutout innings in his last start, giving up two hits, striking 10 and walking none at Yankee Stadium, but exited as a precaution with tightness in his triceps.