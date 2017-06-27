Blackhawks announce 1-year deal with D Ville Pokka
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with
Pokka spent last season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, finishing with six goals and 24 assists, but he could get a longer look from the NHL club this year. The Blackhawks traded
The Blackhawks announced the deal on Tuesday.
Chicago acquired the 23-year-old Pokka when it traded Nick Leddy to the New York Islanders in October 2014.
Chicago announced Monday it had agreed to a two-year contract with goaltender Anton Forsberg and a one-year extension with forward Tomas Jurco that runs through the 2017-18 season.