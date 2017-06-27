Calgary Flames win Spencer Foo sweepstakes, will sign college free agent

CALGARY — Coveted college free agent Spencer Foo has committed to signing with the Calgary Flames.

A standard players' contract with the 23-year-old forward from Edmonton will become official Saturday, the Flames said Tuesday in a release.

Foo compiled 26 goals and 36 assists in 38 games as a junior for Union College this past season.

The six-foot, 185-pound right-winger was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award that goes to the top player in NCAA Division 1 men's hockey.

Foo played two seasons for the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Bonneyville Pontiacs prior to his college career.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving continued a run of high-profile moves in snagging Foo.

He dealt Calgary's first- and second-round picks next year to the New York Islanders for defenceman Travis Hamonic at the NHL draft Saturday.