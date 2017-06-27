LaVar Ball appears at WWE event, son LaMelo uses slur

LOS ANGELES — LaVar Ball has brought his Big Baller Brand from the basketball court to the wrestling ring.

The outspoken father of NBA Draft No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball showed up with the newly-minted Los Angeles Laker and another son, 15-year-old son LaMelo, for a live segment on Monday's "WWE Raw" at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

During the segment, LaMelo Ball twice used a racial slur that was broadcast over the air.

WWE says in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that the language "was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values."