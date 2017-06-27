NBA Awards Winners

Winners of the 2016-17 NBA awards, presented Monday in New York

Most Valuable Player — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

Coach of the Year — Mike D'Antoni, Houston

Rookie of the Year — Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee

Most Improved Player — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Basketball Executive of the Year — Bob Myers, Golden State

Defensive Player of the Year — Draymond Green, Golden State

Sixth Man Award — Eric Gordon, Houston

Sportsmanship Award — Kemba Walker, Charlotte

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

Lifetime Achievement Award — Bill Russell

Sager Strong Award — Monty Williams

All-Rookie Team — Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee; Dario Saric, Philadelphia; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia; Buddy Hield, Sacramento; Willy Hernangomez, New York.

All-Defensive Team — Draymond Green, Golden State; Rudy Gobert, Utah; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio; Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers; Patrick Beverley, Houston.

NBA Cares Community Assist Award — Isaiah Thomas, Boston

Fan-voted Awards

Dunk of the Year — Oklahoma City's Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta

Best Style — Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook

Block of the Year — San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston

Assist of the Year — Golden State's Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant

Game Winner of the Year — Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook vs. Denver

Top Performance of the Year — Golden State's KlayThompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana