Randy Chevrier retires a Calgary Stampeder after 16-year pro football career

CALGARY — Longtime long-snapper Randy Chevrier has retired a Calgary Stampeder.

The 41-year-old from Montreal played the majority of his 16-year professional football career with the Stampeders from 2005 to 2015.

Chevrier concluded his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016.

He won Grey Cups in 2008 and 2014 with Calgary and was also a member of the Edmonton Eskimos championship team in 2003.

Chevrier's 178 regular-season games for Calgary tied Hall-of-Famer Wayne Harris for eighth on the franchise's all-time list.

The McGill alumnus played defensive lineman early in his career before settling into the job of long-snapper. Chevrier occasionally played offence in short-yardage packages and had two career touchdowns for Calgary.

Chevrier also appeared in a combined 13 games for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

"To every teammate I've ever played with, I hope you felt that I treated you like a brother," Chevrier said in a statement released Tuesday by the Stampeders.

"I have had the opportunity to play for three proud CFL franchises each with their own unique and rich history. Thanks to the Eskimos, Stampeders and Roughriders for giving a kid from Montreal a lifetime of memories right here in the wild west."

Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel, who coached Chevrier for eight seasons, called him a "a solid performer in a very underappreciated role for many, many years."