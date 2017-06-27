Ray, Green, Mincy named top performers for Week 1 of CFL season

Toronto quarterback Ricky Ray and slotback S.J. Green and Montreal defensive back Jonathon Mincy have been named the top performers for Week 1 of the CFL season.

Ray completed 32 passes for 506 yards and a touchdown in the Argonauts 32-15 win over the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday. Ray eclipsed 55,000 career passing yards in the game, becoming the fourth quarterback in CFL history to do so.

Green, signed by Toronto in the off-season, showed immediate chemistry with Ray, collecting 125 receiving yards on seven receptions.