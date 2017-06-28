Abreu helps White Sox rally for 4-3 win over Yankees

CHICAGO — Jose Abreu hit a game-ending, two-run single off Dellin Betances, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Kevan Smith sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk. Betances (3-2) then walked Alen Hanson and hit Yolmer Sanchez, loading the bases.

After Melky Cabrera fouled out, Abreu hit a grounder into left field. Brett Gardner's throw to the plate was high, and Hanson scored easily.

Abreu also had an RBI double in the third. Dan Jennings (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

New York wasted an outstanding start by Luis Severino, who struck out a career-high 12 while pitching seven innings of one-run ball. It has dropped three of four and 11 of 14 overall.

The Yankees trailed 1-0 before Aaron Judge hit an RBI single in the eighth inning. Gary Sanchez then hit a two-run double, making it 3-1 New York.

But the Yankees' bullpen faltered again after nearly losing a five-run lead in the ninth inning of Monday night's 6-5 win. Domingo German walked the only two batters he faced in the eighth, and Tyler Clippard walked Todd Frazier with two out and the bases loaded to force home a run.

Clippard then struck out Matt Davidson to end the inning, sending New York to the ninth with a 3-2 lead.

Jose Quintana pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings for the White Sox, allowing two hits. He struck out six and walked four.

In five June starts, Quintana is 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA.

WORTH NOTING

Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury tied Pete Rose's obscure record for reaching base the most times in a career on catcher's interference.

Ellsbury did it for the 29th time. His bat tipped the mitt of Smith on a swing in the ninth inning and Ellsbury was awarded first base.

Ellsbury set a single-season mark last year by doing it 12 times. This was the third time he nicked a catcher's mitt this season.

Rose, baseball's career hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances in his career. Ellsbury matched the odd mark in only 5,129.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 2B Starlin Castro was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Although an MRI revealed a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, Castro doesn't believe he'll be sidelined more than the required 10 days. ... DH Matt Holliday sat out his third straight game stemming from an allergic reaction he had in Oakland on June 17. "I think if it doesn't clear up fairly soon," manager Joe Girardi said, "it's possible that you send him back to New York to be further evaluated and see what's going on."

White Sox: INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) appears on target to return following the All-Star break. He hasn't played since May 16.

UP NEXT