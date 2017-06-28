Blues' Berglund out until December with dislocated shoulder
ST. LOUIS — Blues
The Blues say Berglund was injured during an
The 29-year-old Berglund scored a career-high 23 goals and finished with 34 points in 2016-17, adding four assists in 11 playoff games.
Berglund has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Blues, scoring 296 points in 637 regular-season games.
St. Louis fell to Nashville in the second round of the playoffs last season.
