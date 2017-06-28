Canadian men drawn with Chile, Japan and Namibia at World Rugby U20 Trophy.

TORONTO — Canada has been placed in a group with Chile, Japan and Namibia at the World Rugby U20 Trophy.

The eight-team tournament, which serves as World Rugby's second-tier under-20 championship, runs Aug. 29 to Sept. 10 in Uruguay. The winner is promoted to the World Rugby U20 Championship, won by New Zealand earlier this month in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Canada qualified for the U20 Trophy by defeating the U.S. 71-39 on aggregate over two games earlier this month in Edmonton. The Canadians won the opening leg 46-12 and lost the return match 27-25.

The Canadian men open Aug. 29 against Namibia before facing Japan on Sept. 2 and Chile on Sept. 6. Final placement games will go Sept. 10.

Japan was relegated from the World Rugby U20 Championship.