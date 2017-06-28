Canadiens sign forward Jacob De La Rose to one-year, one-way contract

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed left-wing Jacob De La Rose to a one-year, one-way contract.

The 22-year-old left wing spent the majority of last season with the American Hockey League's St. John's IceCaps, where he had 14 goals and 17 assists.

The Swede tied for second in team scoring in the AHL playoffs with a goal and two assists in four games.

De La Rose played in nine games with the Canadiens in 2016-17, going scoreless. He was handed four minutes in penalties to go along with a minus-3 rating.