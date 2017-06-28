Claressa Shields to fight WBC champion Adler in August
DETROIT — Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields will face unbeaten WBC super middleweight champion Nikki Adler on Aug. 4 in Detroit.
Shields, a Flint native, has won all three of her fights as a pro. Adler will make a third
The fight will be broadcast on Showtime from MGM Grand in Detroit. In March, Shields became the first woman to headline a fight card on premium cable when she stopped Szilvia Szabados in the fourth round for the NABF middleweight championship on Showtime.
Adler is 16-0 with nine knockouts.