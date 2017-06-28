CP NewsAlert: Knicks, Phil Jackson part ways after dismal 3-year run

NEW YORK — Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are parting ways after he oversaw one of the worst eras in team history and feuded with star Carmelo Anthony.

Days after Jackson reiterated his desire to trade Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Kristaps Porzingis, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan reversed course and cut ties with the team president.

Dolan said in a statement Tuesday that the team would be "going in a different direction."

The move comes less than a week after Jackson led the Knicks through the NBA draft and on the eve of free agency that opens Saturday.