Former Wolves head coach takes over as head coach of Vancouver's AHL affiliate

VANCOUVER — Trent Cull has been named head coach of the Utica Comets, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

He replaces Travis Green, who was promoted to head coach of the Canucks.

Cull becomes the second Head Coach in Comets history joining Utica from the Syracuse Crunch, where he served as an assistant coach in two stints over eight seasons.

The 43-year-old was head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves for three seasons from 2010 to 2013 compiling a 94-88-11-11 record.

"Trent is a passionate Head Coach with significant AHL experience," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He understands the development path of a young player, including the challenges they face, and has been a part of many successful organizations. Trent is a teacher with a positive, energetic work ethic. We're excited to welcome him and his family to our organization."