Giants place closer Mark Melancon placed on DL

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list for a second time this season with a sore forearm.

Melancon, who signed a $62 million, four-year contract with the Giants during the off-season , was on the disabled list with the same injury in May. Manager Bruce Bochy says he will see doctors on Wednesday and likely have an MRI.

Melancon is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 11 saves in 15 chances. Bochy says he doesn't know how long the 32-year-old right-hander will be out.