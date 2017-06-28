Giants place closer Mark Melancon placed on DL
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list for a second time this season with a sore forearm.
Melancon, who signed a $62 million, four-year contract with the Giants during the
Melancon is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 11 saves in 15 chances. Bochy says he doesn't know how long the 32-year-old right-hander will be out.
San Francisco also promoted right-hander Dan Slania from Double-A Richmond. The 25-year-old Slania was 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts with Richmond after a disastrous stint at Triple-A Sacramento earlier this year in which he was 0-8 with a 7.82 ERA in 12 starts.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged with second degree murder in 2011 death of Angela Hall
-
Massive U.S. aircraft carrier steams toward Halifax for Canada Day
-
Calgary condo owners face $250 fine for opening garage door too soon
-
Coast Guard pilot gets helicopter etiquette lesson after touching down for Tim Hortons run