Goalkeeper Luis Robles signs new contract with Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Goalkeeper Luis Robles has signed a new long-term contract with the New York Red Bulls.

The MLS team announced the deal Wednesday without releasing terms of the contract.

Robles is the franchise's leader in career shutouts (43), goals-against average (1.30), wins (73), games played (157) and minutes played (14,130). He earned MLS goalkeeper of the year honours in 2015, when he had nine shutouts, 86 saves and a 1.26 goals-against average.