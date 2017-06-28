Henshaw, North to quit Lions tour with injuries
A
A
Share via Email
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Ireland
Henshaw tore a pectoral muscle and North strained a hamstring during the 31-31 draw on Tuesday, the last midweek match of the Lions' tour. Both will remain with the Lions until after Saturday's second test against New Zealand before returning home for further treatment.
They are the third and fourth players to be forced out of the tour with injury after Wales lock Ross Moriarty and Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg.
No replacements are being sought as the second and third tests are the Lions only remaining matches.