Holy Helena installed as early 3-1 favourite for Sunday's Queen's Plate

TORONTO — Woodbine Oaks winner Holy Helena is the early 3-1 favourite for Sunday's $1-million Queen's Plate.

Holy Helena will break from the No. 3 post at Woodbine Racetrack as she attempts to become the second filly in three years to capture the first jewel of Canada's Triple Crown.

Lexie Lou won in 2014 en route to becoming Canada's horse of the year.

Channel Maker, the 4-1 second pick trained by Bill Mott, drew the No. 1 post in the 13-horse field Wednesday.

King and His Court, the 5-1 third selection, will go from the No. 6 post..