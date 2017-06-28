Hurricanes reach deals with McGinn, Samuelsson

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with a pair of their own pending free agents.

General manager Ron Francis said Wednesday that forward Brock McGinn has agreed to a two-year contract and defenceman Philip Samuelsson received a one-year, two-way deal.

McGinn, 23, will make $875,000 this season and $900,000 in 2018-19. He had seven goals and nine assists in 57 games with the Hurricanes and was a restricted free agent.

Samuelsson, 25, will make $650,000 in the NHL or $160,000 in the minors this season.