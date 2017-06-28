Matz pitches 7 innings and Mets beat Marlins 8-0

MIAMI — Steven Matz pitched seven innings and two relievers completed a seven-hitter to help the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson each hit a two-run homer in support of Matz (2-1), who allowed six hits, all singles, and one walk while lowering his ERA to 2.67 in four starts this year.

Matz's performance gave the rotation a welcome lift hours after right-hander Robert Gsellman became the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this season. Gsellman strained his left hamstring Tuesday.