Mets place RHP Gsellman on 10-day DL with strained hamstring
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — The New York Mets have placed right-hander Robert Gsellman on the 10-day disabled with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Reynolds was expected to join the Mets in time for Wednesday's game at Miami.
Gsellman becomes the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the DL this season. He was hurt trying to beat out a grounder Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.
Gsellman is 5-5 with a 6.16 ERA. His injury means right-hander Rafael Montero (1-4, 5.63 ERA) will remain in the rotation.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged with second degree murder in 2011 death of Angela Hall
-
Massive U.S. aircraft carrier steams toward Halifax for Canada Day
-
Calgary condo owners face $250 fine for opening garage door too soon
-
Coast Guard pilot gets helicopter etiquette lesson after touching down for Tim Hortons run