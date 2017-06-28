Mets place RHP Gsellman on 10-day DL with strained hamstring

MIAMI — The New York Mets have placed right-hander Robert Gsellman on the 10-day disabled with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Reynolds was expected to join the Mets in time for Wednesday's game at Miami.

Gsellman becomes the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the DL this season. He was hurt trying to beat out a grounder Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Gsellman is 5-5 with a 6.16 ERA. His injury means right-hander Rafael Montero (1-4, 5.63 ERA) will remain in the rotation.

