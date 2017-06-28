Pistons deal Hilliard to Rockets for cash

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons have traded swingman Darrun Hilliard to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

Hilliard appeared in a career-high 39 games last season, averaging 3.3 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 9.8 minutes. The 6-foot-6 Hilliard was drafted out of Villanova by the Pistons with the 38th overall selection in 2015.