Rookie Newcomb picks up first victory, Braves stay hot

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jim Johnson throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The Braves won 3-0. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO — Sean Newcomb struck out eight over six innings for his first major league victory, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta has won eight of 10. Johan Camargo had a two-run double off the left field wall in the fourth to begin the scoring, and Atlanta added an unearned run in the eighth.

Newcomb (1-2) made his major league debut June 10 and has a 1.48 ERA through four starts.

He issued one walk Tuesday and allowed six hits. The 24-year-old left-hander was a touted minor leaguer when Atlanta acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 for Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin (6-7) retired his final 10 batters, working seven innings for the third time in the past four starts.

Newcomb overmatched the Padres with a 94-mph fastball and effective sliders and curves, cruising into the sixth having thrown only 72 pitches. When Jose Pirela blooped a leadoff double, the rookie pitcher responded by striking out the lineup's Nos. 3 and 4 hitters, Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe, after falling behind each 3-1.

Newcomb completed the escape by striking out Erick Aybar following an eight-pitch walk to Cory Spangenberg.

Jason Motte maintained the 2-0 lead after Newcomb issued a leadoff walk in the seventh. Jose Ramirez threw a scoreless eighth. Jim Johnson struck out three in the ninth for his 16th save.

Ender Inciarte scored Atlanta's third run on a sacrifice fly, by Nick Markakis.

HOMER DENIED

Myers eased into his home run trot between first and second base in the first inning, only to end up with a double when his 400-foot drive to right- centre bounced back on the field. It went for a double, confirmed by a review.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Bartolo Colon is expected to return from a back injury and start Wednesday's game in San Diego.

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill, sidelined since mid-May by a shoulder injury, is to start Wednesday for Triple-A El Paso. ... CF Manuel Margot returned to the lineup after a calf injury sidelined him for over a month.

UP NEXT

Braves: Colon (2-7, 7.78 ERA) has allowed 11 home runs and a .332 batting average over 59 innings, but against the Padres on April 16, the 44-year-old allowed one run in seven innings.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (2-4, 4.56) has held opponents to a .197 batting average with runners in scoring position this year.

