Tim Tebow singles for 1st hit with Mets' St Lucie farm team

FILE- In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow looks out from the dugout before the team's minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in Columbia, S.C. Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets' high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla. General manager Sandy Alderson announced the move before the Mets' 8-2 win at San Francisco on Sunday, June 25. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow got his first Florida State League hit in his second at-bat with the St. Lucie Mets.

Facing right-hander Connor Jones and batting eighth as the designated hitter, the former NFL quarterback chopped a clean single over Jones and into centre field leading off the bottom of the fifth inning with the Mets trailing 5-2 Wednesday.

The hit came on a 92 mph fastball from Jones, a second-round draft pick from the University of Virginia. The single broke an 0-for-11 hitless stretch for Tebow.

Tebow struck out on three pitches leading off the bottom of the third. Jones fanned the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner with a curveball.

The lefty hitter was promoted on Sunday from Class A Columbia, where he was hitting .220 in 64 games.

