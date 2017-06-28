Top-ranked tennis players Murray, Kerber agree to play at Rogers Cup tournaments

TORONTO — Men's No. 1 Andy Murray, women's top seed Angelique Kerber and Canadian stars Milos Raonic and Eugenie Bouchard are among the players who have agreed to play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournaments in Toronto and Montreal.

Rogers released the official player acceptance lists for the tournaments Wednesday.

The rosters include 70 of the world's 75 top-ranked tennis players,

The Montreal tournament will feature all of the top 40 players on the men's ATP ranking, barring any withdrawals before the event begins Aug. 5. The list includes Murray, defending champion Novak Djokovic and resurgent superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Raonic, the highest-ranked singles player in Canadian history, will lead the national contingent along with wild-cards Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil, and Denis Shapovalov.

The list for the women's event in Toronto includes 30 of the top 35 players, including Kerber, defending champion Simona Halep, former champions Caroline Wozniacki and Petra Kvitova and former world No. 1 Venus Williams.