Calgary Flames acquires goaltender Eddie Lack in trade with Carolina Hurricanes

CALGARY — Goalie Eddie Lack and defenceman Ryan Murphy were acquired by the Calgary Flames on Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Calgary also gets a seventh round draft pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

Defenceman Keegan Kanzig and a sixth round draft pick in 2019 were sent to Carolina in return.

The Hurricanes will retain 50 per cent of Lack's salary.

Lack, a native of Norrtalje, Sweden, spent the 2016-17 season in Carolina where he picked up eight wins in 19 games along with a .902 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average.

The 29-year old has played four seasons in the NHL accumulating a 54-51 record in 136 games with a .911 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA.

Murphy has six goals and 31 assists in 151 games over five seasons.