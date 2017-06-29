Canadian Olympian Andre De Grasse runs 10.17 in 100m at Harry Jerome Track Classic

COQUITLAM, B.C. — Andre De Grasse posted a time of 10.17 seconds to win the 100-metre race at the Harry Jerome Track Classic on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old Markham, Ont., native, who won three medals at last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, prevailed in a field of seven Canadians and one American. The winning time did not come close to challenging the Canadian record of 9.84 seconds shared by Donovan Bailey and Bruny Surin.

De Grasse used the race as preparation for the Canadian track and field championships, starting July 3, in Ottawa and the world championships in London in early August.

James Linde of Coquitlam, B.C., who does not compete internationally, finished second in 10.42 seconds while Calgary sprinter Akeem Haynes — a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x100 — placed third in 10.47.

De Grasse's time was slower than defending Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt's 10.06-second clocking at the Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic earlier Wednesday. Bolt, who won his race, cited back pain for the unusually slow time and planned to get checked by his doctor in Germany.

De Grasse is trying to bring himself up to speed with Bolt this season before the 30-year-old Jamaican retires at the end of the campaign. The Canadian finished second behind Jamaica's Bolt in the 200 metres in Rio. Competing in his first Games, De Grasse also earned bronze medals in the 100 and 4x100 as Bolt brought Jamaica gold in both races.

Running at dusk on a sunny evening under a mostly clear sky, De Grasse spread his arms in triumph as he crossed the finish line and was immediately mobbed by children and some of their parents.

De Grasse ran a wind-aided 9.69 seconds to capture the 100 at an event in Stockholm on June 18, three days after winning at the same distance in Oslo. The 9.69 would have smashed the Canadian record, but the wind reading was an illegal 4.8 metres per second — above the two-metre threshold.