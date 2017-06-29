Canadiens name Carriere GM of AHL Laval Rocket, keep Lefebvre on as coach

LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens named Larry Carriere general manager of the Laval Rocket on Thursday and announced that Sylvain Lefebvre will stay on as head coach of the American Hockey League team.

Carriere, who joined the Canadiens as assistant GM in 2010, will also act as special adviser to the NHL club's hockey operations department. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin was previously also the GM of their AHL team.

The Canadiens named their AHL club the Rocket ahead of a move from St. John's to the new 10,000-seat Place Bell arena in Laval, Que., north of Montreal.

Lefebvre, 49, has coached the AHL team since 2012, first as the Hamilton Bulldogs and for the last two seasons as the St. John's Ice Caps. They missed the playoffs the first four years under Lefebvre before reaching the post-season in 2016-17, only to be eliminated in the first round.

While Lefebvre has come under heavy criticism from fans and media, Bergevin has said he was satisfied with how he prepares players for the NHL.