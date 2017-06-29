Former Titans RB Andrews gets probation in assault case
NASHVILLE — Former Tennessee Titans running back Antonio Andrews received six months of supervised probation after making a conditional plea on a
Under terms of the deal reached Thursday, the
The 24-year-old Andrews also must pay $10,574 in restitution.
Police had said Andrews heard a man make a racial slur at a Nashville pizza restaurant and then punched him twice.
Andrews played for the Titans from 2014-16. The former Western Kentucky player had only two carries last season after making 10 starts and rushing for a team-high 520 yards along with three touchdowns in 2015.
