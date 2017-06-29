Grichuk's 5 RBIs lead Cards over Diamondbacks 10-4

PHOENIX — Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and drove in five runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Thursday.

Arizona led 3-2 with two outs in the seventh when pinch-hitter Luke Voit doubled off Ruby De La Rosa (0-1). Matt Carpenter was intentionally walked, and Grichuk sent a 1-2 slider into the left-field seats.

Tommy Pham hit a two-run single off Randall Delgado in the eighth. Grichuk followed with a two-run double and scored on Stephen Piscotty's single.

Lance Lynn (6-5) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one. St. Louis won two of three from the Diamondbacks, who had been trying to win their seventh straight series.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin gave up two runs and five hits in six innings.

Gregor Blanco hit an RBI double in the third, but Jose Martinez had a two-run single in the fourth. Goldschmidt's 19th homer tied the score in the bottom half, and Jake Lamb hit an RBI grounder in the sixth after Blanco's triple.

Lamb homered in the ninth against Mike Mayers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Damondbacks: OF A.J. Pollock, who has not played for the Diamondbacks since May 14 because of groin and quadriceps injuries, is scheduled to play Friday for Triple-A and then be evaluated. Pollock probably won't return to Arizona's roster until next week, general manager Mike Hazen said.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Mike Leake (5-6) is to start Friday's homestand opener against Washington. Leake is 0-4 in his last six starts, but his 3.12 ERA is ninth in the NL among qualified pitchers.